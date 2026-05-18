On Camera, Woman Saves 3 Children From Burning Building. She Doesn't Make It

With flames tearing through the building and thick plumes of smoke choking every escape route, a mother in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj chose not to think of her own safety.

Instead, she focused on saving her children, helping them escape one by one amid the chaos and heat, ensuring each reached safety before she ultimately lost her life in the fire.

The incident took place on the night of May 12 in a residential building and has left the local area shaken.

Fire Due To Short Circuit

According to preliminary information, the ground floor of the house housed a crockery shop and a warehouse, while family members were present on the upper floors. At around 9:00 pm, a short circuit triggered a fire in the shop, which quickly spread throughout the building.

Thick smoke soon reached the upper floors, completely blocking the exit route from below. In a desperate attempt to escape, family members rushed to the rooftop.

Mother's Daring Rescue Effort

Archana showed courage during the incident. To get her one-year-old child to safety, she wrapped the infant in a bedsheet and carefully lowered it across a 12-foot gap to the neighbouring rooftop, where residents on the other side held the loose end and safely pulled the child in.

She then used a ladder to help her 13-year-old and 10-year-old daughters reach the neighbouring terrace. Not only this, she also managed to rescue her nephew.

However, during the rescue, Archana herself got trapped in the fire and smoke and suffered severe burns. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she died during treatment. Her 13-year-old daughter also sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Archana's sister-in-law suffered a fracture in her leg while jumping from the rooftop.

Fire Brought Under Control After Hours

The fire was so intense that multiple fire brigade vehicles had to be deployed. The blaze was brought under control only late at night after extensive efforts.

(With inputs from Deepak Gambhir)