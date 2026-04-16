Massive Fire Reduces 150 Homes To Ashes In Ghaziabad Slum

A fire broke out in the Kanawani slum in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Thursday, with the massive blaze reducing 150 homes to ashes. 22 fire tenders are currently on the scene working to contain the fire; so far, there have been no reports of casualties.

The fire originated in a scrap warehouse located in Kanawani. The warehouse is situated on land belonging to the Awas Vikas (Housing Development) authority and spans a considerable area.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that, following the report of the fire, all necessary arrangements were immediately put in place. "We received information regarding the fire, and all necessary administrative arrangements have been put in place. As of now, there are no reports of any loss of life," said Kumar.

"A total of 22 fire tenders have been deployed, comprising units from the fire departments of Ghaziabad and Noida, along with some additional vehicles," said Rahul Pal, Chief Fire Officer.

