2-Year-Old Burnt To Death In House Fire In UP

A two-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in her house in the Bakewar area of Etawah district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9 am in Bhawanipura village when Shanya was sleeping on a cot inside the house. Her father had gone out for work while her mother, Anshu, was making cow-dung cakes on the roof, a police official said.

Bakewar Station House Officer (SHO) Vipin Malik said when the mother came downstairs, she found household articles engulfed in flames and her daughter trapped in the fire on the cot.

Hearing her cries for help, villagers rushed to the house and brought the flames under control, the SHO said. However, it was too late, and the child had suffered fatal burn injuries, he added.

Police said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem, and preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)