Wanted For 24 Murders, Bihar Man And Son Were Hiding In Bengaluru For A Year

Manik Singh and his father, Manoj Singh, two notorious criminals facing around 40 cases, have been arrested from Bengaluru by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF). The two criminals were arrested on Tuesday with the help of the Bengaluru State Intelligence Police.

The police also recovered eight dongles, nine Android mobile phones, three keypad phones, and other items.

Father-Son Wanted In 24 Murders

Manik and Manoj have been named in nearly 40 criminal cases, including two dozen murder cases, and face charges of robbery, dacoity, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act.

The two criminals, residents of Patna, have cases registered against them not only in Bihar but also in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

While one carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh, the other carried Rs 1 lakh.

Manik had been living in Bengaluru for a year, and his father would visit him occasionally.

Last year, the two murdered one Manish Kumar in Patna, after which the police intensified the search to arrest them.

The Bihar police are looking for people who might have provided them with shelter and other accomplices.

Notorious Criminals' Crimes

The two were arrested in 2015 but released on bail, after which they fled to Jharkhand and West Bengal, where they committed further crimes.

They are also reported to have killed a prisoner, Chhote Sarkar, while he was being brought for a court appearance. Chhote Sarkar had 16 cases registered against him.

"Fear Of An Encounter"

Before the arrest, Manik and Manoj released a video, alleging the possibility of an encounter. In a video message, the two urged to be arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

Two notorious criminals from Bihar who had been on the run for nearly a year and were carrying cash rewards on their heads were arrested from Bengaluru by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF), the police said on Wednesday.