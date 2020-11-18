57 Per Cent Bihar Ministers Have Declared Criminal Cases Against Them: Report

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment (Representational)

Eight of the 14 newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Six (43 per cent) of the ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to the poll rights group. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.

Affidavits of two out of six ministers analysed from the JD(U), four out of six ministers analysed from the BJP, one minister analysed from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and one from the Vikassheel Insaan Party show criminal cases against them, it said.

Eight or 57 per cent of the ministers face criminal cases, it said.

As many as 13 (93 per cent) are crorepatis with their average assets pegged at Rs 3.93 crores, the report said.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mewa Lal Choudhary from Tarapur constituency with assets worth Rs 12.31 crore and the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Ashok Chaudhary with assets worth Rs 72.89 lakh, it said.

Four (29 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard, while 10 (71 per cent) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above, the poll rights body said.

A total of six (43 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-50 years, while eight (57 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51-75 years. Out of 14 ministers, two are women, it added.

The Bihar assembly elections for 243 sets took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats) and November 7 (for 78 seats). The National Democratic Alliance won the elections after securing majority.

A 14-member council of ministers, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Monday sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan.