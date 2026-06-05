Gurugram Man Strangles Wife To Death For Talking On Phone At Midnight: Cops

Gurugram police arrested a man for strangling his wife to death with a scarf after he saw her talking on the phone at midnight and she refused to hand over the device, police said on Friday in Bans Aliyar village.

Police said four children were sleeping on the roof of the house at the time of the incident, adding that the accused suspected that his wife was talking with another man.

According to the police, the accused, 37-year-old Narendra Singh, was living in Bans Aliyar village, IMT Manesar, with his wife, 36-year-old Kajal Devi and four children. Both the husband and wife worked as labourers in a private company.

Police said Devi used to return home from the company at 8:00 pm every day and her husband would arrive at midnight. "On Wednesday, he saw his wife talking to someone on the phone. The angry husband asked her whom she was talking to and demanded her phone, but she refused. An argument ensued between the two. In a fit of rage he killed her due to suspicion and then fled from the scene," police said.

Based on the victim sister's complaint, the police registered an FIR at the IMT Manesar police station.

Police said Narendra is a resident of Nangla Dawda, District Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

"The police have also recovered the scarf used in the murder, and we are questioning the accused," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.

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