Middle Class Is Dead Here: Why Property Prices In Gurugram Never Come Down

If India's housing market has a gravity defying city, it may be Gurugram. While layoffs, economic uncertainty and affordability concerns have historically weighed on real estate demand, property prices in the NCR's corporate hub have continued their relentless climb.

The reason, says Dime Financial Advisory founder Chandralekha MR, is simple: Gurugram is no longer a market driven by jobs or population growth. It is driven by wealth concentration, and the wealthy are playing a different game altogether.

"Across India, real estate follows the job market. When tech layoffs hit, housing demand drops. When the economy slows, prices come down. When the population grows, demand rises," Chandralekha said. "Gurugram doesn't follow any of this. It runs on purchasing power."

The claim may sound bold, but the city's recent performance lends weight to the argument. Property consultants tracking the market estimate that average residential prices in Gurugram climbed from roughly Rs 7,500 per sq ft in 2019 to around Rs 19,500 per sq ft by 2024, a surge of nearly 160%.

Over the same period, price appreciation across India's top housing markets was substantially lower, making Gurugram one of the country's biggest real-estate outperformers.

According to Chandralekha, the explanation lies in who can actually afford to buy there.

"Gurugram was never planned for families earning below Rs 2.5-3 lakh per month. This isn't arrogance. It's basic economics driven by land scarcity and concentrated wealth," she said.

In today's market, even a high salary may not be enough. Chandralekha argues that many buyers need savings approaching Rs 1 crore before they can realistically enter the market. Beyond that comes the ability to service home loans worth Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore, with parental wealth often helping bridge the final gap.

"The successful buyer isn't someone with a good salary. It's someone with deep capital behind them," she said.

That dynamic makes Gurugram fundamentally different from most Indian cities, where housing demand is still closely tied to broad middle-class affordability. Here, the buyer pool is increasingly dominated by senior corporate executives, startup founders, CXOs, NRIs and expatriates.

"The real buyer isn't who you think," Chandralekha said. "Demand in Gurugram isn't driven by the average Indian homebuyer."

The city's economic profile supports that view. Gurugram hosts multinational headquarters, technology parks, financial-services firms and one of the country's most concentrated pools of high-income households. Industry studies estimate that roughly 37% of the city's population earns more than Rs 10 lakh annually, creating a deep reservoir of purchasing power capable of supporting premium price points.

The wealth effect is becoming increasingly visible at the top end of the market. While Mumbai remains India's most expensive city overall, Gurugram is now competing directly with the country's financial capital in the ultra-luxury segment. Industry commentary in 2026 noted that Gurugram overtook Mumbai in total sales value of homes priced above Rs 10 crore, driven by a wave of marquee projects where residences routinely sell for Rs 10 crore to Rs 30 crore and beyond.

Market comparisons suggest that some of Gurugram's premium developments, particularly along Golf Course Road and other prime corridors, now command prices comparable to South Mumbai on a carpet-area basis.

That marks a dramatic transformation for a city once viewed as little more than Delhi's corporate suburb. Today, developers and consultants increasingly describe Gurugram as a luxury market in its own right, supported by corporate wealth, entrepreneurial success and global capital flows.

Developers expect the momentum to continue. Market outlooks for the rest of the decade point to the Dwarka Expressway becoming fully operational, the planned Global City project and continued corporate expansion around Cyber City and Golf Course Road as potential catalysts for further appreciation in premium micro-markets.

For Chandralekha, however, the bigger takeaway is that many observers continue to analyze Gurugram using metrics that no longer fully explain its trajectory.

"Gurugram doesn't follow national averages," she said. "It follows income concentration. Population growth doesn't drive this market. Purchasing power does."