Thieves Steal Tyres, Rims From Several Cars In Gurugram, Locals Question Cops

Residents of Sector 93 in Gurugram were outraged after thieves stole the tyres and rims from six vehicles in the area, police said.

The theft occurred on Friday night, and vehicle owners discovered their cars resting on bricks without tyres when they woke up on Saturday morning.

The thieves used a jack to lift the vehicles and then removed all the tyres and rims before leaving the cars on bricks and fleeing the scene. The stolen vehicles included models such as Victor and Brezza. This incident took place just 400 to 500 metres from the Sector 93 police station, raising concerns about police vigilance.

Residents expressed their anger over the rising number of thefts in the area, questioning the effectiveness of police patrolling and security measures. They are demanding increased nighttime police patrols and enhanced CCTV surveillance.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter. A senior police officer stated that they are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify and apprehend the thieves.

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