"Get Out of Here": Angry Mumbai Woman Confronts State Minister At Rally

A commuter in Mumbai confronted Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan, and local police after a political rally caused severe traffic congestion in the Worli area of the city.

The disruption occurred during a protest march organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), operating under the Mahayuti alliance. The demonstration in the Worli area was directed at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, specifically the Congress and other opposition groups. The BJP organised the march to protest the recent rejection of the Women's Reservation Bill at the Centre, which failed to pass due to a lack of a majority.

Scheduled for 17:00 local time, the march saw participation from a large number of women raising slogans against the MVA. The designated route began at Worli's Jambhori Maidan and concluded at the Dome. The Jambhori Maidan precinct is a densely populated neighbourhood housing residents of the BDD chawls, and the roads typically carry heavy traffic in both directions.

A delay in the commencement of the protest led to massive traffic gridlock throughout the district. A local woman, who was driving to collect her child from school, found her vehicle stranded in the congestion for several hours.

Frustrated by the standstill, the woman left her vehicle, walked directly into the centre of the march, and engaged in a heated argument with Mahajan. Raising strong questions about the public inconvenience caused by political rallies, she used harsh language and demanded that the crowd disperse, shouting at the demonstrators to "Get out of here!"

Pointing out the availability of the nearby open space, she shouted at Mahajan, "There are hundreds of people waiting. There is an empty ground there!"

The commuter's frustration was also directed at the Mumbai Police. When officers attempted to intervene, she was seen lashing out at a police officer and insisted on speaking with senior officials.

Following this exchange, officers escorted the woman to the side of the road and attempted to listen to her problem.

The video has since gone viral on social media.