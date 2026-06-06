Techie Claims New Rs 36 Lakh Job Offers Less In-Hand Salary Than Current Rs 25 Lakh Role

A Gurugram-based tech engineer with nearly six years of experience has sought the internet's help on whether they should take the new job or not after receiving a confusing offer. The tech engineer with nearly six years of experience detailed that the Mumbai-based role offers a higher compensation package of Rs 36 lakh per annum (LPA) compared to their current Rs 25 LPA salary in Gurugram, but the actual take-home pay was unexpectedly lower.

The techie highlighted that their current compensation did not include any variable pay, whereas the new offer includes a substantial performance-based bonus, which lowered their in-hand pay.

"I currently live in Gurgaon. I have around 5.8 YOE in Analytics and Data Science, and my current CTC is Rs 25.25 LPA, which is fully fixed, so I get Rs 1.72L per month in-hand (after deductions for Tax, PF, NPS, and food coupons)," the user said in a Reddit post.

The techie said accepting the new offer would mean relocating to Mumbai, but the Rs 6 lakh variable pay was giving them second thoughts about the move.

"I did the in-hand calculation based on 30 LPA (since the 6L variable will only be credited at year-end), and it's coming out to Rs 1.68L/month (after yearly tax and PF deductions)," the techie said.

"So my monthly in-hand at 36 LPA is actually lower than what I'm currently getting at 25 LPA. My current designation is senior analyst, business intelligence and my new designation will be senior data scientist-Gen AI."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Mixed Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, the reactions were mixed, with a section of social media users advising the techie not to move to Mumbai, while others said the higher package and new title would help them significantly in the future.

"If it requires relocation to Mumbai, I don't think it's worth it," said one user, while another added: "In hand difference is small, and you're not even counting the 6LPA variable in that. Anyway, you must be saving 50 per cent of your current income at least (if not you should), so it seems fine, also, the PF contribution is larger, which is good. Also, the new senior data scientist GenAI title would help you more in the future."

A third commented: "Find out what the average variable payout is in the company. Considering 75 per cent, you'll get approximately Rs 3 lakh in one shot at the end of the year, which will put your average in-hand to 1.95 lakh approx. On top, you'll get additional PF. If 100 per cent payout, you'll get over 2L on average. Also, it'll help your next jump. Assuming you are at 36L CTC, you can easily ask for 45LPA plus in your next switch."

A fourth said: "Not worth it in Mumbai. The rent will eat up your salary. You'll most likely have to take a flat far from your office, and the commute will be a pain in the ass."