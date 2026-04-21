IIT Failure To Rs 1.2 Crore Microsoft Job Offer, Techie Shares Journey Of Never Giving Up

A techie's professional journey has caught social media's attention they landed a Rs 1.2 crore package at Microsoft despite a string of early setbacks. In a post titled “From IIT reject to Microsoft,” the techie detailed their career story, which included a failed IIT entrance exam attempt, taking six years to complete a four-year degree, and enduring toxic work environments. Stating it wasn't a "rags-to-riches" story, the techie said it was a tale about someone who refused to give up even when the going got tough.

"I took a drop after 12th for IIT. Studied for a whole year. My rank got worse, not better. Ended up in a tier-2 engineering college, hating every day of it. Took me 6 years to finish a 4-year degree," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie said they worked on startups, but they all failed, prompting them to return to college to clear the backlogs and secure the elusive degree that they should have earned years ago.

"Joined a startup doing sales. Then tier-2 MBA. Got into product at a Middle East based company with a boss who made every day miserable. Applied for a PhD in the US, got admitted, had a plan. Covid cancelled it. Came back to India with nothing," the software engineer stated.

Post the COVID-19 chapter, the techie joined a startup, earning Rs 11 lakh. Almost 1.5 later, they moved to another startup for Rs 22 lakh. However, the boss was abusive, and the environment was toxic, meaning most of the salary went into therapy and medicines.

"I stayed longer than I should have. I don't fully know why. Then Bangalore. Joined a bigger company at 27 lakh. I was 31. Half my batchmates were earning double. I stopped looking at what they were doing and just focused on the work in front of me," the techie said, adding that the big breakthrough arrived soon as Microsoft offered a Rs 1.2 crore pay package.

"Then Microsoft called. And now I'm joining at 1.2 Cr+ TC. Tier-2 college. 6 years to graduate. Failed startups. Sales job post engineering.Toxic bosses. Therapy. None of it disqualified me. It just delayed me. If you are in one of those chapters right now, stay in it. Do the work. Keep the faith."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users congratulated the techie for their achievements, adding that they may have inspired others to keep grinding.

"Congratulations! How did you get the job call, and what was the interview process like? Can you please share and also your profile?" said one user, while another added: "Congratulations, you are an inspiration for so many people."

A third commented: "Amazing! All the best for your new role. You've given me hope that the path to success is not always linear. I'm in a similar situation and trying to make things work for myself."