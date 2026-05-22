'From Rs 3.5 Lakh To Rs 27 Lakh': Techie From Tier-3 College Shares Tips To Increase Salary

A techie has gone viral after sharing how they skyrocketed their annual salary from a modest Rs 3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) to Rs 27 LPA. In a now-viral social media post titled, 'What Helped Me Grow from 3.5 to 27 as a Flutter Developer', the techie detailed their career journey that was filled with challenges. Graduating from a Tier-3 college in Pune in 2020, they faced numerous rejections and made highly uncomfortable professional decisions to advance. Ultimately, their perseverance and strategic risk-taking allowed them to achieve the financial success and career growth they had once only imagined, inspiring other job seekers.

The techie detailed that they failed around 30-35 interviews during the college placement. At one point, the sheer number of rejections started to hurt their confidence.

"But one thing I always knew was that I genuinely loved coding. Finally, I received an offer from CapG with a package of 3.8 LPA. But due to COVID, the joining kept getting delayed. I got the offer in March 2020, and the joining happened only in February 2021. For the first 6 months, the salary was around 20k, and even the location was unclear till the joining date," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

With the family dependent on them, the techie decided to join a friend's startup for a Rs 45,000 per month salary. Though it was a pay cut from the previous salary, the developer managed to learn how to build products from zero, communicate with clients and think beyond writing code.

"Eventually, I decided to switch again. This time, I prepared properly. Initially, I got rejected from companies offering around 12-13 LPA because I lacked confidence and depth in some areas. But instead of getting discouraged, I kept improving. I gave around 10-15 more interviews and finally got three offers around 15 LPA," the techie said.

While the techie was contemplating the offers, a founder reached out to them on LinkedIn, and the conversation turned into multiple rounds of interviews, eventually culminating in a Rs 27 lakh job offer.

"From someone who struggled to clear aptitude rounds to someone getting reached out directly by founders, life really came full circle," the techie said.

"Keep working on yourself and believing in yourself even when nothing around you is giving you proof yet. A lot can change in a few years."

Check The Viral Post Here:



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Social Media Reactions

The techie's story inspired many in the tech community, especially those from non-premier colleges who not only congratulated them but also sought advice.

"Thank you for this post, it's extremely motivating to see positive posts like this. Congratulations on your offer," said one user while another added: "Good to see your growth bro."

A third commented: "This shows that consistency through rejections matters more than initial skill. Most people quit before reaching this phase."

A fourth said: "Nice one bro. I am also from a tier 3 college from Pune, about to pass out next month. Done a 6-month internship before and am currently struggling to find interviews. If you don't mind, can you guide me?"