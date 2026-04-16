How A 'Lost' College Student Landed A Google Job: "I Had Doubts, But I Didn't Stop"

A young engineer has shared how navigating uncertainty during his college years eventually helped him secure a role at Google, inspiring many on social media.

Lakshya Kapur, a graduate of Vellore Institute of Technology, recently joined the company as a Digital Business Marketing apprentice in Mumbai. In a LinkedIn post, he reflected on his journey, saying that just a few years ago, such an achievement felt out of reach.

Kapur explained that during his time at university, he often felt lost while many of his peers seemed to have clear career paths in coding and placements. He said he repeatedly questioned whether the conventional route was right for him.

The turning point came in his final year when he decided to experiment without a fixed plan. He began working on a startup project, driven by curiosity rather than certainty. Over time, this approach helped him discover a strong interest in digital marketing, branding and creative work.

He noted that clarity did not come from overthinking but through taking action. Despite facing doubts and comparing himself to others, Kapur continued to learn and explore new opportunities.

Before joining Google, he gained experience through internships in digital marketing and was actively involved in student activities at university.

Kapur described his new role as the beginning of a longer journey and encouraged others facing similar confusion to take small steps and explore their interests.

His post received widespread appreciation online, with many users saying his story was both relatable and motivating.