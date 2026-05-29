LG Electronics Shares Spike Nearly 24%. The Reason Has A Google Connection

Shares of LG Electronics jumped nearly 24 per cent after the company unveiled new automotive technologies developed with Alphabet-owned Google.

The South Korean electronics giant said its latest in-vehicle solutions are powered by Android Automotive operating systems, a platform increasingly being adopted by carmakers for connected vehicle features.

LG said the new system can run multiple vehicle displays with different screen sizes and aspect ratios using a single system-on-chip (SoC), instead of requiring separate chips for each display as seen in conventional systems.

“Unlike conventional in-vehicle display systems, which require a separate control chip for each screen, LG's AAOS-based solution can simultaneously control multiple displays with different aspect ratios using only a single system-on-chip (SoC),” the company said in a press release.

According to LG, the technology uses efficient resource allocation and system optimisation to lower the cost of deploying multi-display systems inside vehicles.

Google also praised the platform during the announcement.

“LG's solution clearly demonstrated how AAOS can enable more flexible, intelligent and engaging in-vehicle experiences,” said Patrick Brady, vice president of Android Automotive at Google.

He added that the system's multi-display integration, voice controls and performance powered by a single chip stood out.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with LG to advance innovation for the SDV era,” he added.

LG Vehicle Solution Company president Eun Seok-hyun said the company would continue working with Google and other technology partners to develop connected vehicle experiences.

“We are honored that our technological expertise and commitment to customer experience innovation have been recognised,” he said.

Android Automotive operating systems are becoming increasingly important for automakers as they allow drivers to access apps and digital services directly through vehicle systems without smartphones.

CNBC citing market research firm Future Market Insights mentioned that the global Android Automotive OS market at $895.6 million in 2025 and projected it could grow to $2.14 billion by 2035.

Following the announcement, LG Electronics shares rose as much as 23.95 per cent to 279,500 won (approximately Rs 17,608).