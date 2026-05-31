Google's 32 Million-Strong Mosquito Army To Fight...Mosquitoes

When you think of ways to bring down mosquito populations, releasing millions of them is probably not the first solution that comes to mind. Yet that is precisely what Google is proposing.

Google is seeking approval to release 32 million laboratory-bred mosquitoes in Florida and California over two years under an experiment designed to reduce mosquito-borne diseases. The proposal is part of the company's Debug initiative, which has been working for more than a decade on technologies aimed at controlling disease-carrying mosquito populations.

Initiated in 2014, Debug focuses on developing "better ways to reduce the impact of mosquito-borne diseases."

"Our team at Debug is working with researchers, communities, and government agencies around the world to develop new ways to control mosquitoes that can spread disease, and help people live longer, healthier lives," the Debug website says.

How Will It Work?

For the project to work, Google's Science arm plans to infect male mosquitoes with a specific strain of the bacterium Wolbachia pipientis. In December 2025, Google filed an experimental use permit, as per the US Federal Register.

When a male mosquito carrying this bacterial strain mates with a female, the eggs that result fail to hatch. Over time, this will reduce the broader mosquito population and help curb the spread of the viruses they carry.

Crucially, only female mosquitoes bite. Thus, releasing males does not add to the biting population.

Google's Federal Register filing lays out a two-stage plan. In the first year, 16 million laboratory-bred, sterilised male mosquitoes would be released across Florida and California. A further 16 million would follow in the second year.

The filing does not identify which place would host the trial, nor does it give a start date. The proposal is currently being reviewed by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The technique of sterilising pest insects to control their numbers is not a new one and has been discussed as a chemical-free alternative for decades. It has previously been used to tackle the New World screwworm, a fly larvae that primarily targets livestock, wildlife and pets by burrowing into open wounds. This method has also been used against the Mediterranean fruit fly.