Hailey Bieber Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Pics, Fans Call Her "Most Beautiful In The World"

Hailey Bieber is embracing summer in style. The 29-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of her latest campaign. Taking to Instagram, she shared a collection of photos where she was seen soaking up the summer sun while promoting her skincare and beauty brand, Rhode.

The campaign featured stunning beachside photos, with Hailey posing in a bikini alongside several of the brand's products.

Among the snapshots, one behind-the-scenes image particularly caught fans' attention. In the photo, Hailey is seen lying on the sand in a brown bikini that highlighted her toned abs and athletic figure.

She paired the swimwear with a dark brown cropped long-sleeve cover-up, keeping the look effortlessly chic. Giving the camera a serious expression, she flashed a thumbs-up while relaxing on the beach.

How Are Social Media Users Reacting?

The post quickly gained traction online, with many rushing to the comments section to praise her appearance. Fans called her the ‘most beautiful in the world.'

“It's Hailey's world and we're just living in it,” a fan wrote in the comments section.

Another added, “the most beautiful in the world.”

“She really does just get more iconic every day and more gorgeous and radiant, HAILEY BIEBER YOU ARE THAT GIRL,” a user wrote.

An individual added, “Hailey Bieber you are one beautiful woman.”

“SHE JUST GETS PRETTIER AND PRETTIER EVERYDAY,” read a comment.

An account remarked, “Most beautifulliest girl in the world. She's perfect.”

Hailey Bieber's Bikini Love

Earlier this month, Hailey Bieber dropped another bunch of sun-soaked images for a campaign, captured by photographer Adrian Martin. For the shoot, Bieber was seen lounging beside turquoise waters under golden sunlight. She showcased two standout bikini looks.

One of the campaign's looks was a buttercream white sequinned triangle bikini top paired with matching string bottoms. The swim top featured a delicate mesh overlay with shimmering sequin embellishments, while the coordinating bottoms came with slim side ties, invisible seams, and a fully-lined finish.

The second look leaned into soft colour contrasts, with Bieber modelling a butter yellow triangle bikini accented with brown piping. The look was complete with matching thong-style bottoms. The beauty shared glimpses on her Instagram handle, simply captioning the carousel “Summer”.

The looks exactly delivered the kind of beach outfit inspiration fashion lovers crave this season.