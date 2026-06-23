Hailey Bieber Turns Heads In Bold New SKIMS Lingerie

Hailey Bieber is once again making headlines, this time as the face of SKIMS' newest Everyday Cotton campaign. The model and businesswoman stars in a fresh set of photos for Kim Kardashian's brand, as she flaunted the collection's simple and comfortable designs in bold looks.

The images feature a mix of shades, including pink, black, white, grey and brown. Throughout the shoot, Hailey models in different pieces from the collection. Kardashian praised Hailey's ability to make even basic wardrobes stand out, saying her natural style made her the right choice for the campaign.

Hailey Bieber has officially made her first campaign appearance for SKIMS in a new photoshoot captured by photographer Mert Alas. Her debut comes four months after Kylie Jenner led the brand's cotton bra and underwear collection.

Speaking about the campaign in an interview with WWD, Hailey Bieber said, “For me, great basics are the foundation of every wardrobe. The Everyday Cotton collection has all the qualities I look for. It's soft, comfortable and easy to wear no matter the occasion. These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again.”

Kim Kardashian couldn't stop admiring the model, saying, “Hailey has a unique ability to make even the simplest pieces feel elevated. Her approach to style is effortless, which made her the perfect person to bring Everyday Cotton to life.”

Hailey Bieber became known after marrying singer Justin Bieber in 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Jack, in 2024. Over the years, Hailey has built a successful career of her own. In 2022, she launched her skincare brand, Rhode, which gained popularity and helped establish her as a businesswoman in the beauty industry.