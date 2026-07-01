Kim Kardashian Stuns As She Models For SKIMS’ New Micro Swimwear Collection

Kim Kardashian is once again putting herself at the centre of her brand's latest launch. The reality TV star and businesswoman has introduced a new SKIMS micro fit swimwear collection. To celebrate the launch, Kardashian shared a series of new photos, where she modelled wearing several pieces from the collection herself.

The pictures showed Kardashian wearing different designs while posing for the camera and taking mirror selfies.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Kim Kardashian modelled in a leopard print bikini, wearing a $38 bikini top with matching $20 bottoms. In another picture, she wore an Ultra Pink Micro Scoop Bralette, which she paired with a matching thong. The pink set is priced similarly to the leopard print bikini.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star wrote, “NEW DROP- SKIMS MICRO FITS EVERYBODY.”

Kim Kardashian's glowing look in the photos was created by celebrity spray tanning expert Jimmy Coco. He has previously shared details about Kim's preferred spray tan and explained how she keeps her signature golden glow looking fresh.

In a conversation with Hello, Coco said, “I can't believe it when I look back and think of how long Kim and I have been doing this for, like 17 years. We usually do a weekly appointment. When I show up for Kim or Kylie, it's a 15 minute set up, tan and take down. We have our routine and it's very quick. They are really great at scrubbing their tans off and getting another tan. They are the most incredibly talented and committed glam icons, and they make it happen.”

Kim Kardashian has also featured several celebrities in past SKIMS campaigns. In one earlier collection, actor Will Ferrell modelled for the brand's menswear line.