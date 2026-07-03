North West Debuts Gothic Makeover With Blue Hair, Face Piercings, And Skull Lip Art

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, continues to make a fashion statement with her bold style. The 13-year-old debuted an edgy new look in a TikTok video shared on the joint account she shares with her mother on July 1.

The clip featured North wearing bright blue waist-length pigtails, dramatic gothic-inspired makeup, facial piercings and eye-catching nail art.

Set to a mash-up of Lil Uzi Vert's XO Tour Llif3, the video showed North posing in a Victorian-style black dress with a frilly white lace collar as she swayed to the music.

She completed the look with spiked bracelets, long embellished nails and silver facial studs, including a bridge piercing and a stud beneath one eye.

As she moved closer to the camera, North gave fans a detailed look at her manicure, revealing a different design on each nail, before showing off a skull-inspired lipstick design.

She captioned the post with a single zombie emoji, adding to the spooky aesthetic.

North West's Style

North has been embracing the vibrant blue hairstyle since Kim Kardashian first revealed the transformation on Instagram Stories in June 2025. Over the past year, the teen has continued experimenting with her appearance, stepping out with finger piercings, facial jewelry and custom accessories.

In September 2025, the singer was captured with a dermal piercing on her hand, along with a bridge piercing, studs on her cheeks and several finger piercings.

In April, she also unveiled custom 14K white gold grills created by New York-based jewelry brand Gabby Elan. The personalized set reportedly included 20 caps covering both her upper and lower teeth.

More recently, North attended Vetements' Paris Fashion Week show in late June, where she debuted two new angel bite lip piercings. She paired the facial jewelry with a Vetements sweatshirt, pleated mini skirt, ripped tights and Vetements x New Rock platform boots.

She finished the look with a rhinestone-studded spiked collar and matching bracelet.

All About North West

Beyond fashion, North has also been building a name for herself in music. The teenager released her self-produced debut EP, N0rth4Evr, in May and has recently signed with independent music company Gamma.

She has also stepped into the production side of the music business, successfully producing beats for young hip-hop artists.

The rising rap artist delivered her first solo live performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival in Illinois ahead of her 13th birthday. Clad in a black Balenciaga outfit accessorized with a spiky choker and diamond-studded chain, North captivated the audience with her bold confidence.

Back in April, she also appeared alongside her dad on stage at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.