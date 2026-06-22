Hailey Bieber Calls Justin The "Best Daddy" In Adorable Father’s Day Posts

Hailey Bieber celebrated Father's Day with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Justin Bieber, on social media. On Sunday, June 21, the Rhode founder posted a series of photos on her Instagram Stories showing the “Daisies” singer, spending quality time with their 22-month-old son, Jack Blues.

In the first photo, Justin appeared to be giving Jack a piano lesson as the father-son duo focused on the keyboard. Hailey couldn't help but point out their resemblance, writing, “Have you ever seen 2 heads be so similar?” over the image, referencing their nearly identical haircuts.

The model then shared another sweet moment featuring Justin holding Jack, while the pair enjoyed a fishing outing. “Best Daddy,” she captioned the photo.

A third image showed Justin affectionately resting his chin on Jack's shoulder while holding him in one arm, offering another glimpse into their close bond.

Hailey concluded the Father's Day tribute with a cozy selfie of herself and Justin. In the pic, she was resting her face against Justin's cheek. “Baby Daddy is very fine,” she joked in the caption.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline

Justin and Hailey have been one of Hollywood's most adored couples. The madly-in-love couple, who were first linked in 2015, got engaged in July 2018 before legally marrying in a New York City courthouse later that year.

In September 2019, the couple celebrated their marriage with a larger ceremony in South Carolina. Justin and Hailey became proud parents to their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Knicks Win

The couple joined millions of ecstatic fans celebrating the New York Knicks' nail-biting 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 for the first time in 53 years.

While watching the game from home, Justin and Hailey shared a sweet celebratory moment in their own affectionate style.

In a video posted to Hailey's Instagram Stories on June 14, the singer celebrated the emotional victory by hugging and kissing his wife while she smiled for the camera.

He wrapped his arms around his wife and planted a passionate kiss on her neck after the win.