Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Wife Hailey’s Neck As They Celebrate Knicks’ First NBA Finals Win In 53 Years

Justin and Hailey Bieber joined millions of ecstatic fans celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA Finals victory. Following the Knicks' nail-biting 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5, the couple shared a sweet celebratory moment in their own affectionate style while watching the game from home.

In a video posted to Hailey's Instagram Stories on June 14, the singer wrapped his arms around his wife and planted a passionate kiss on her neck as the couple reacted to the championship win.

Hailey, who proudly wore a gray Knicks sweatshirt, appeared completely locked into the action throughout the game. Justin, dressed in the team's signature blue colors, celebrated the emotional victory by hugging and kissing his wife while she smiled for the camera.

The win marked a historic milestone for the Knicks, who captured the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the first time in 53 years, sparking celebrations across New York City.

Although the pair did not attend the game in person at the Frost Center in Texas, they remained fully invested from home. Earlier in the day, Hailey shared a selfie wearing sunglasses and a gray NYC sweatshirt, showing support for the team long before tip-off.

The Rhode founder has been one of the Knicks' supporters throughout the postseason. Just last week, she attended Game 4 alongside singer Tate McRae.

During the tight game, Hailey admitted on her Instagram Stories that she had “never been so on edge and unwell” while watching a basketball game.

Who Else Cheered For The Team?

The matchup drew an impressive lineup of celebrity attendees. Among those spotted at the arena were Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Jimmy Fallon, Victor Cruz, Kevin Jonas, Michael J. Fox, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan.

Knicks regulars Ben Stiller and Spike Lee were also spotted at the arena cheering for the team.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline

Justin and Hailey have been one of Hollywood's most closely watched couples. The two, who were first linked in 2015, got engaged in July 2018 before legally marrying in a New York City courthouse later that year.

The couple celebrated their marriage with a larger ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019. In 2024, the madly-in-love couple became proud parents of their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The pair, primarily residing in the United States, are happier than ever. Sources close to the People recently said the couple are “focused on their family” and personal lives, with Hailey continuing to support Justin's career as he returns to the spotlight following his recent performance at the Grammy Awards for the first time in four years.