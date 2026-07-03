Justin Bieber To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final? Here's What We Know

Justin Bieber fans cannot keep calm as the singer is reportedly in talks to perform at the FIFA World Cup half time show.

Bieber is being considered for the event's first-ever Halftime Show along with Madonna, Shakira and K-pop group BTS, who were confirmed back in May.

Weeks after the singer was spotted at the opening ceremony, the TMZ report stated that FIFA officials were in talks with the pop star to join a star-studded lineup for the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Justin Bieber in talks to perform at FIFA World Cup half time show

The report further added that back when Bieber attended the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Inglewood, California, with his wife Hailey he reportedly surprised VIP guests with an intimate backstage performance of his song Yukon. During the opening ceremony, Bieber was seen sporting a pink hoodie, and enjoying the match along with a host of other Hollywood stars.

If the reports are to be believed, this will mark Bieber's first ever performance at the sporting event since he has never performed on the official Super Bowl Halftime shows either. The potential appearance comes amid buzz that the singer currently has no plans of embarking on a tour this year.

Justin Bieber's Recent On-Stage Appearance

The ‘Ghost' singer most recently performed at the famous Coachella Music Festival, delighting fans with a one-of-a-kind performance. As per reports, following his performance Bieber broke the record as the highest paid celebrity to perform at the show. He reportedly earned a massive USD 10 million (about USD 5 million per weekend) for headlining the event on two weekends.

More About FIFA World Cup Half-Time Show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on July 19 is set to feature the tournament's first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show. The historic 11-minute spectacle will be taking place at MetLife Stadium. As per official reports, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has promised “a historic moment for the World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.” The landmark event is curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and produced in partnership with the nonprofit Global Citizen to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.