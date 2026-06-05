Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026 Released: Check Important Dates, Admission Process

Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026: Mumbai University has released the third UG merit list for the 2026 admission cycle. Students who applied for undergraduate programmes can now check their admission status on the websites of the respective affiliated colleges. The merit list contains details of shortlisted students, including application numbers, categories, and course-wise cut-offs.

Students whose names appear in the third merit list must complete document verification and fee payment within the prescribed timeline. Popular courses such as BCom, BMS, BA, BAF, BSc IT, and Psychology continue to witness strong competition this year.

Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026: Important Dates

Students selected through the third merit list must complete the admission formalities as per the schedule announced by Mumbai University.

Third Merit List Release Date: June 4, 2026

June 4, 2026 Document Verification Period: June 5 to June 9, 2026

June 5 to June 9, 2026 Admission Fee Payment Window: June 5 to June 9, 2026

Students are advised to regularly visit the website of their allotted college for updates regarding admission procedures and reporting requirements.

Details Available on Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026

The merit list includes important information related to the student and admission process. Students should carefully verify all details mentioned in the list.

Student's name

Programme/course name

Subject combination

Class 12 board name

Class 12 marks obtained

Class 12 percentage

Category

Counselling details, including date, time and venue

Documents required for admission

What Selected Students Need To Do?

Students whose names appear in the third merit list must report to their respective colleges for document verification. After successful verification, they need to pay the admission fee within the specified deadline to confirm their seat. Failure to complete these formalities may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.