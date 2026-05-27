Advertisement

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Second Merit List To Be Released On May 30

The University of Mumbai will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions 2026 on May 30 on its official portal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Second Merit List To Be Released On May 30
Second Merit List For Mumbai University UG Admissions Available Soon
  • The University of Mumbai will release the second merit list for UG admissions on May 30
  • Students can check the second merit list on the university's official admission portal
  • Colleges will publish merit lists for various courses and categories on their websites
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The University of Mumbai is set to release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions 2026 on May 30. Students who applied for admission in various UG courses can check the merit list through the university's official admission portal once it is released.

Candidates whose names were not included in the first merit list will get another chance to secure admission through the second list. Colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will publish the merit list for different courses and categories on their respective websites or admission portals.

After the release of the second merit list, selected candidates will have to complete the admission process within the given deadline. This may include document verification, payment of fees, and confirmation of seats.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website and their preferred college portals for updates on merit lists, admission schedules, and important instructions.

Mumbai University releases merit lists in phases to fill seats in undergraduate programmes across colleges. If seats remain vacant after the second round, additional merit lists may also be announced.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026, MU UG Admission Merit List 2026, Mumbai University Merit List May 30
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com