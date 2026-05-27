Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Second Merit List To Be Released On May 30

The University of Mumbai is set to release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions 2026 on May 30. Students who applied for admission in various UG courses can check the merit list through the university's official admission portal once it is released.

Candidates whose names were not included in the first merit list will get another chance to secure admission through the second list. Colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will publish the merit list for different courses and categories on their respective websites or admission portals.

After the release of the second merit list, selected candidates will have to complete the admission process within the given deadline. This may include document verification, payment of fees, and confirmation of seats.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website and their preferred college portals for updates on merit lists, admission schedules, and important instructions.

Mumbai University releases merit lists in phases to fill seats in undergraduate programmes across colleges. If seats remain vacant after the second round, additional merit lists may also be announced.