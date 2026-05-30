Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026 Releasing Today: Here's How To Check

Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026: Mumbai University is expected to release the Second Merit List 2026 for undergraduate admissions today, May 30, as per the official admission schedule. Students who applied for UG courses can check their selection status online through the university's admission portal. After the merit list is published, shortlisted candidates will have to complete document verification and fee payment between June 1 and June 3, 2026. The university has also announced that the third merit list will be released on June 4. Candidates are advised to keep their login details and documents ready.

How To Check Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026:

Visit the official Mumbai University admission website.

Click on the UG Admission 2026 link.

Open the "Second Merit List 2026" section.

Select the college and course applied for.

Check your name and admission status in the PDF merit list.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Documents Required For Verification Mumbai University Admission 2026

Candidates shortlisted in the Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026 must carry the following documents during verification:

Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

Income Certificate (if required)

Aadhaar Card or valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photographs

Admission application form printout

Fee payment receipt (if applicable)

Important Instructions For Candidates

Students must report to the allotted college within the given deadline.

All submitted documents should be original along with photocopies.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for latest updates.

Admission will be confirmed only after successful document verification and fee payment.

Incomplete or incorrect documents may lead to cancellation of admission.

Missing the verification deadline may result in seat cancellation for the current round.

Students whose names appear in the merit list must complete the admission process within the given timeline.