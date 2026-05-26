Mumbai University PG Admissions 2026: Last Date Extended Till May 30

The University of Mumbai has extended the last date for postgraduate admissions 2026. Candidates can now apply for various PG programmes till May 30, 2026, up to 11:59 pm through the official admission portal.

The university is accepting applications for one-year PG diploma courses, two-year postgraduate programmes, Fourth Year Honours, and Fourth Year Honours with Research courses under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework. The online registration process had started on May 9. Students who are planning to continue higher education at Mumbai University now have additional time.

Mumbai University PG Admissions 2026: Important Dates

The university has also released the complete academic schedule for admissions and merit list announcements. Students are advised to keep checking the official portal regularly for updates.

Online Registration: May 9 to May 30, 2026

Online Verification of Documents: Up to June 1, 2026 (11 am)

Provisional Merit List: June 1, 2026 (6 pm)

Student Grievances: Up to June 2, 2026 (1 pm)

First Merit List: June 3, 2026 (6 pm)

Fee Payment for First Merit List: June 4 to June 6, 2026

Second Merit List: June 9, 2026 (6 pm)

Fee Payment for Second Merit List: June 9 to June 11, 2026

Commencement of Lectures: June 13, 2026

The university has instructed all affiliated colleges to strictly follow sanctioned seat intake, reservation norms, and eligibility criteria during the admission process. Colleges will not be allowed to exceed the approved seat capacity under any circumstances.

Students are advised to carefully verify eligibility requirements before applying for their preferred programme. The merit lists will be released soon after document verification. So applicants should ensure that all uploaded documents are accurate and valid to avoid rejection during the admission process.