University Of Mumbai Third-Year Exams Postponed, Check Revised Dates Here

Mumbai University Semester 3 Exam Dates 2026: The University of Mumbai has rescheduled several third-year semester examinations as they clash with the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026. A new exam schedule has been issued by the university to ensure students appearing for the semester exams and CET do not face scheduling conflicts.

The Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) Semester V examination, scheduled for March 27, has been postponed to April 4, 2026.

Other third-year courses whose examinations have been postponed include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, and Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communication. These were earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 27, 30, April 1, 2 and April 4, 2026, and have now been postponed to April 9, 10, 11, 13 and April 15, 2026.

Examinations for third-year B.Sc. (Sem VI), B.Sc. Computer Science (Sem VI), B.A. (Sem VI), B.Com. (Sem VI), BAMMC (Sem VI), B.A. (Sem VI) (CDOE), and self-financed courses, which were scheduled between April 1 and April 8, 2026, have also been postponed to April 9 and April 16, 2026 due to the State Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Government of Maharashtra.

How To Download Revised Time Table?

Visit the official website mu.ac.in.

Go to the "Circular" section.

Click on the "Examination of pp rescheduled due to CET-2026".

There will be two circulars.

Download them and check the revised dates of your exams.

Students have been advised to stay updated with the revised timetable and regularly check the university's website for updates.