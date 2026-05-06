Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Begins; Check Direct Link And Key Dates Here

The University of Mumbai has officially started the undergraduate (UG) admission process for the academic year 2026-27 from May 6, 2026. The pre-admission online registration portal went live at 11:00 a.m. on the official website muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Students seeking admission to first-year non-professional degree programmes can now submit their applications online. The registration window will remain open until May 21, 2026 (1:00 p.m.), making it crucial for candidates to complete the process within the given deadline.

Admissions Update!

University of Mumbai has released the Admission Schedule for various Undergraduate programs!

Link: https://t.co/aDUg6Xb3lp pic.twitter.com/eF6ohI2xsb — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 5, 2026

The university is offering admissions to a wide range of courses, including traditional programmes such as BA, BSc, and BCom, along with specialised and emerging fields like BSc Data Science, Forensic Science, Aeronautics, and Film Studies.

Mumbai University Admission 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the complete admission schedule below:

May 6, 2026: Registration begins (portal live at 11:00 a.m.); in-house and minority quota admissions start

May 21, 2026: Last date to apply (till 1:00 p.m.)

May 26, 2026: First merit list (11:00 a.m.)

May 27-29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)

May 30, 2026: Second merit list (7:00 p.m.)

June 1-3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)

June 4, 2026: Third merit list (7:00 p.m.)

June 5-9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)

June 13, 2026: Classes begin / Orientation Day

How to Apply for Mumbai University UG Admissions 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application: