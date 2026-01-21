Mumbai University Reschedules Winter Exams 2025 Again, Check New Dates Here

Mumbai University on Tuesday evening released a revised schedule for the Winter Examinations 2025 due to the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections. This is the second time the examinations have been rescheduled. Earlier, the exams were postponed due to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and have now been deferred again owing to the Zilla Parishad elections.

In an official circular issued on January 20, the university stated: "The Heads of University Departments, Director, Thane and Kalyan Sub Centres, the Director (CDOE), and the Principals of all affiliated colleges across all faculties are hereby informed that the Winter 2025 examinations, which were postponed due to Municipal Corporation elections, have been further revised due to the Zilla Parishad elections."

Mumbai University further informed students and staff that the examinations originally scheduled for mid-January have been rescheduled as per the revised dates.

Exams Original Date Revised Date (Municipal Elections) Further Revised Date (Zilla Parishad) All Papers 14 January 2026 4 February 2026 17 February 2026 All Papers 15 January 2026 5 February 2026 18 February 2026 All Papers 16 January 2026 6 February 2026 20 February 2026

Moreover, examinations originally scheduled for February 7, 2026, have been postponed to February 21, 2026, due to the Zilla Parishad elections.

The university clarified that the timing of the examinations will remain unchanged as per the original schedule.

University departments, college principals, and concerned authorities have been directed to inform students and staff at the earliest about the revised examination dates.