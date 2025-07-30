University Of Bristol Gets UGC Nod To Open Mumbai Campus By 2026, Major Boost For Indian Students

The University of Bristol has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its first international campus in Mumbai, which is set to open in the summer of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the UK-India education corridor, the British High Commission in India announced on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the British High Commission in India stated that the university would be offering its globally acclaimed programs in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, fintech, and more to Indian students.

"Big news from the UK-India education corridor! The University of Bristol is set to open a comprehensive campus in Mumbai. Approved by UGC, the campus will bring the university's world-renowned academic offerings spanning AI, data science, fintech, and more to Indian students," the British High Commission said in the post.

Big news from the UK-India education corridor! The University of Bristol is set to open a comprehensive campus in Mumbai.



Approved by @ugc_india, the campus will bring the university's world-renowned academic offerings spanning AI, data science, fintech, and more to 🇮🇳 students. pic.twitter.com/K27EU0hTou — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) July 29, 2025

The Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to India, Christina Scott, expressed her enthusiasm about the development, stating, "We are very excited, as today the University of Bristol has received the letter of intent from the University Grants Commission. The University of Bristol is the 7th British university to get permission to open a campus in India... We are very excited that they will be opening soon next year in Mumbai."

She stated that the approval, granted on the 5-year anniversary of the National Education Policy (2020), would help deepen the UK's engagement with India in terms of education, providing transnational education models that blend academic experiences in both countries.

"Today, we are celebrating 5 years of the National Education Policy, and it speaks to the quality of young people in India, and British universities recognise the country's potential and the appetite of young Indians to learn, making them keen to be here and work with them to help them grow into the leaders they aspire to be," Scott stated.

"We have a lot of British universities that want to do more with India. Some are thinking about putting in applications, or some whom the University Grants Commission is considering. We also have numerous universities eager to attract Indian students to the UK for study, as well as those offering transnational education, which combines elements of both India and the UK. Those are really all very exciting opportunities," she added.

According to a press release from the University of Bristol, the Mumbai Enterprise Campus will serve as a hub for collaboration among industry leaders, academics, students, and local community partners, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial environment. The campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in key areas where the University of Bristol excels globally, such as data science, economics, finance and investment, immersive arts, and fintech.

"Mumbai Enterprise Campus will bring together industry, academics, students, and local community partners within a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Initial subjects taught at the undergraduate and postgraduate level will focus on areas of global distinction for Bristol, such as data science, economics, finance and investment, immersive arts and financial technology, expanding to computer science and AI, business, and management," the release stated.