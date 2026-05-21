Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Closes Today: Check Admission Process, Required Documents

Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 will close today, May 21, 2026, for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes. Students who have not yet completed the pre-admission online registration process are advised to apply before the deadline through the official admission portal. The University of Mumbai will release the first merit list for UG courses on May 26, 2026. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will have to complete document verification and fee payment between May 27 and May 29, 2026. The second merit list is scheduled to be released on May 30, 2026.

Mumbai University UG Admission Process 2026

Students seeking admission to undergraduate courses at Mumbai University must complete the online registration process carefully. The admission process includes the following steps:

Visit the official Mumbai University admission portal at mu.ac.in

Complete the pre-admission online registration form.

Enter personal, academic, and contact details correctly.

Upload all required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Submit the application form before the deadline.

Wait for the merit list announcement.

Candidates selected in the merit list must complete document verification and pay the admission fee within the given timeline.

Admission will be confirmed only after successful document verification and fee payment.

Required Documents for Mumbai University UG Registration 2026

As per the document checklist available on the admission portal, candidates need to upload the following documents:

Scanned Photograph (less than 500 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 500 KB)

Educational Documents (less than 1024 KB)

Experience or Category Certificates, if applicable (less than 1024 KB)

Students should ensure that all documents are clear, properly scanned, and uploaded within the prescribed file size limit to avoid rejection during verification.

What After the Merit List?

After the release of the merit list, shortlisted candidates will have to visit the respective college or complete the online verification process, depending on the instructions issued by the institution. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and registered email for further updates related to counselling, fee payment, and admission confirmation.