Mumbai University Admission 2026: UG First Merit List, Cut-Off Released, Direct Link Here

MU UG Merit List 2026: The University of Mumbai has released the first merit list, cut-off for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, May 26, 2026. Candidates who applied for admission to affiliated and autonomous colleges under the university can now check and download the merit list through the official University websites - mu.ac.in and muugadmission.samarth.edu.in or via respective websites of colleges.

The first merit list and cut-offs have been announced for several colleges, including St Xavier's College Mumbai, Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, HR College of Commerce and Economics, KC College, DG Ruparel College, SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, and Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce.

Admissions are being conducted for multiple undergraduate programmes such as First Year B.Com Management, Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and Bachelor of Science (BSc).

MU Admissions 2026: How To Download Merit List?

Visit the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click on the Mumbai University merit list link available on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter your enrolment number and password.

Click on the "Login" button.

Check your merit list status and download it for future reference.

Direct Link To Download Merit List

Admission Process After Merit List Release

Students whose names appear in the first merit list will have to complete document verification and fee payment between May 27 and May 29 to confirm their admission.

The university said admissions will be granted on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 12 examinations. As per the admission policy, marks of the "best five" subjects will be considered while preparing merit rankings and cut-offs.

After completion of the first round of admissions, the university will release further merit lists depending on the availability of vacant seats.

According to the schedule, the second merit list will be released on May 30, while the third merit list is scheduled to be published on June 4.