Mumbai University Releases Third Merit List For Undergraduate Admissions

Mumbai University Admissions 2025: The University of Mumbai has released the third merit list for admission to undergraduate courses. Students who applied for various undergraduate programmes-BA, BCom, BSc, BMS, BAF, BMM, BBI, BFM, among others-can check whether they have secured a seat by visiting the official website: mu.ac.in or muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Those who are allotted a seat in the third merit list must complete the document verification process between June 6 and June 10. They will also be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and submit an undertaking form along with all the necessary documents.

Mumbai University Admissions 2025: How To Check UG Third Merit List

Go to the official website: mu.ac.in or muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Third Merit List" link.

Enter your login credentials generated during registration.

Once submitted, the merit list will appear on the screen.

Check, download, and save the merit list for future reference.

Documents Required at the Time of Admission

Students must carry the following original documents and their photocopies:

Class 12 marksheet

Caste or category certificate (if applicable)

Transfer and Leaving Certificate

Passport-size photographs

Identity proof

This year, a total of 8.1 lakh students have applied for admission to various courses at the University of Mumbai.

Out of the total number of applications received, around 3.8 lakh were for commerce and related programmes, whereas fewer than 50,000 candidates applied for the traditional Bachelor of Arts courses in the humanities stream.

Mumbai University compiles its merit list by considering multiple criteria, including the candidate's scores in the qualifying examination, seat availability, and reservation category. To finalise their admission, students must submit required documents such as mark sheets of Classes 10 and 12, a valid identity proof, transfer certificate, and caste certificate, if applicable. These documents are essential for a successful verification and admission process.

The university released the first merit list on May 27. After each merit list announcement, students are given a window of two to three days to complete document verification and pay the admission fees. Additionally, students are allowed to revise or upgrade their college or course choices during this period.