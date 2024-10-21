Mumbai University Reschedules Distance and Online Course Exams, Check Full Schedule

The University of Mumbai has rescheduled certain exams for its distance and online learning courses due to the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The exam originally scheduled for November 19 will now be held on November 30, while the exam planned for November 20 has been moved to December 7.

The official notification reads: "A reference is invited to various examinations of Winter 2024. The Director, Institute of Distance & Open Learning, and the Principals of affiliated Colleges in Arts, Commerce & Management, and Science & Technology are hereby informed that the papers scheduled for November 19 and 20, 2024, have been rescheduled due to the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and will now be held on the revised dates."

Courses Offered

BA (FY, SY, TY): Three-year degree course with study materials. Subjects include History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Commerce, Education, Marathi, Hindi, and English.

B.Com. (FY, SY, TY): Three-year degree course with study materials. TY BCom subjects include Accounts Group and Management Group.

BSc (Information Technology): Three-year degree course (six semesters).

BSc (Computer Science): Three-year degree course.

BSc (Nautical Technology): Three-year degree course.

MA: Two-year postgraduate degree course. Subjects include Sociology, History, Economics, Politics, Philosophy, and Languages (Hindi, Marathi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, etc.).

MA (Education): Two-year postgraduate degree course.

MCom: Two-year postgraduate degree course with study materials. Subjects include Accounts and Management Group.

MA/MSc (Mathematics): Two-year postgraduate degree course (without study materials).

MSc (Information Technology): Two-year degree course.

MSc (Computer Science): Two-year degree course.

MCA (Master of Computer Applications): Three-year degree course (six semesters).

Post Graduate Diploma in Management: Two-year course with study materials.

Distance and Open Learning provides education to learners separated by space or time from teachers or institutions due to economic or social factors. Recognizing this need, the University of Mumbai established the Directorate of Correspondence Courses in 1971-72, which was upgraded to the 'Institute of Distance Education' in 1993, becoming a recognized university institution.

