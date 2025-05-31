Mumbai University Second Merit List Released For Undergraduate Courses, Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Students can check the merit list on the official website of the college that th More colleges are expected to release the merit list separately. Students must submit their application before June 4, 2025.

MU Second Merit List 2025: The University of Mumbai (MU) has released the second merit list for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2025-2026 academic year. Students can check the merit list on the official website of the college that they applied to.

The second merit list reflects updated cut-offs based on candidates' Class 12 or equivalent examination marks. More colleges are expected to release the merit list separately.

Students must pay the fee as prescribed by their colleges and submit their application with the required documents before June 4, 2025.

MU Second Merit List 2025: How To Download Merit List?

Visit the website of the respective MU college you applied to.

Navigate to the Merit List section on the Home page.

Click on 'Second Merit List 2025'.

Press Ctrl plus F to search for your name or application number.

Download the MU merit list for future reference.

MU Second Merit List 2025: Official Documents To Be Submitted

Selected students will have to pay a fee and submit the following documents:

Class 12 marksheet

Caste or category certificate (if any)

Transfer and Leave Certificate

Passport-size photographs

Identity proof

Students whose name is not in the second merit list should wait for the third and final merit list which is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2025.