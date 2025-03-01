Advertisement
Mumbai University Issues Degrees With 'Mumabai' Typo Due To Printing Error

In 2023-24, a total of 1.64 lakh students graduated, though it is not clear as of now how many got certificates which had "University of Mumabai" printed on them.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Mumbai University Issues Degrees With 'Mumabai' Typo Due To Printing Error
Fresh certificates will be issued at no extra cost, an official said. (Representational)
Mumbai:

In a major embarrassment, Mumbai University has issued graduation certificates with the name of the metropolis misspelt as 'Mumabai'.

In 2023-24, a total of 1.64 lakh students graduated, though it is not clear as of now how many got certificates which had "University of Mumabai" printed on them.

"Due to a printing error, some certificates had this typo. We are rectifying it," a University of Mumbai official told PTI on Saturday.

Fresh certificates will be issued at no extra cost, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

