Mumbai University Issues Degrees With 'Mumabai' Typo Due To Printing Error

In a major embarrassment, Mumbai University has issued graduation certificates with the name of the metropolis misspelt as 'Mumabai'.

In 2023-24, a total of 1.64 lakh students graduated, though it is not clear as of now how many got certificates which had "University of Mumabai" printed on them.

"Due to a printing error, some certificates had this typo. We are rectifying it," a University of Mumbai official told PTI on Saturday.

Fresh certificates will be issued at no extra cost, the official added.

