University Of Mumbai Admissions 2025: Admission Date Extended Till May 26 For UG Programs

Mumbai University Admission 2025: The University of Mumbai has extended the registration date for its undergraduate (UG) programs till 1 pm on May 26, 2025. Students who could not fill out the form earlier may register now on the official website of the Mumbai University, mu.ac.in/admission.

The extension of the admission date has been done for nearly 3 lakh seats across colleges of Mumbai university for undergraduate (UG) programs. This extension covers various programs like three-year degree programs, four-year honors and honors with research programs and five-year combined UG-PG programs.

University of Mumbai Admissions 2025: Important Revised Dates

Online/Offline Admission Form Availability: May 8 to May 26, 2025 (till 1 PM)

Pre-Admission Online Registration: May 8 to May 26, 2025 (till 1 PM)

Submission of Admission Forms with Pre-Enrolment Details: May 8 to May 26, 2025 (till 1 PM)

First Merit List Release Date: May 27, 2025 (at 5 PM)

Document Verification & Online Fee Payment (1st List): May 28 to May 30, 2025 (up to 3 PM)

Second Merit List Release Date: May 31, 2025 (at 7 PM)

Document Verification & Fee Payment (2nd List): June 2 to June 4, 2025 (up to 3 PM)

Students can apply for admission online on the official website, but to choose their respective program, they will have to apply at their respective colleges.

Students can keep visiting the official website of Mumbai University, mu.ac.in/admission for further updates.