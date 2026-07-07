Mumbai University Admission 2026: UG, PG Registration Deadline Extended Till July 15

The University of Mumbai has extended the Mumbai University Admission 2026 registration deadline for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and Four-Year Undergraduate Degree programmes. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online until July 15, 2026, through the official admission portals. The revised schedule provides additional time for applicants who have not yet completed the admission process. Candidates are advised to complete their registration, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable fee well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Mumbai University Admission 2026: Official Admission Portals

Candidates can complete the admission process through the designated online portals. Applications for UG and PG programmes can be submitted through muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. Applicants seeking admission to Four-Year Undergraduate Degree Programmes should apply through muadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates should carefully verify all details entered in the form and ensure that the uploaded documents meet the prescribed specifications.

How to Apply for Mumbai University Admission 2026?

Visit the official Mumbai University admission portal.

Click on the admission registration link available on the homepage.

Complete the registration process using the required details.

Log in with the registered credentials.

Fill in the application form with accurate information.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee, wherever applicable.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must complete all admission-related formalities, including online registration, application submission, document upload, and fee payment (where applicable), on or before July 15, 2026. The university has advised applicants not to wait until the final day, as heavy traffic on the admission portal may lead to delays.