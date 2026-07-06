Pipeline Work To Hit Water Supply In Delhi: Check List Of Affected Areas

The interconnection works on a newly laid 1,500 mm mild steel pipeline near the Taimoor Nagar drain in Khizrabad village will disrupt water supply in multiple areas of the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced.

The project is being carried out in accordance with the directions from the Delhi High Court. The old pipeline will eventually be removed from the drain entry point leading to the Yamuna.

Residents in parts of south, southeast and Lutyens' Delhi are expected to face a temporary disruption in water supply on Monday (June 6) and Tuesday (June 7).

List Of Affected Areas

The affected areas include Golf Links, Bharti Nagar, Lodhi Estate, Khan Market, Prithviraj road, Shahjahan Road, Delhi High Court area, Pandara road, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Kidhwai Nagar, the President's Estate and Safdarjung airport area.

Water supply is also expected to be impacted in the catchment areas, including Greater Kailash (GK) I and II, East of Kailash, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, South Extension, Andrews Ganj, New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla Phase I and II, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Alaknanda, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), Jamia Nagar, Batla House, Zakir Nagar, Nehru Place, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Medanpur Khadar, Sarai Kale Khan, Siddharth Nagar, Ashram, Sunlight Colony-1, Hari Nagar Ashram, Jangpura, Nizamuddin, Ashram, Tughlaqabad and adjoining areas.

Areas served by the Apollo and Sarita Vihar reservoirs, along with Geetanjali Enclave, Navjeevan Vihar, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, IGNOU, and Sarvapriya Vihar

Areas likely to be affected due to this work also include Asian Games Village, Khel Gaon, Hauz Khas, Gulmohar Park, Green Park, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, all pockets of Vasant Kunj, Deer Park and nearby localities.

During this period, authorities said that the water supply may remain completely unavailable or at low pressure in several localities.

Separately, maintenance work will be carried out on the 1,900mm South Delhi main supply line of the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant. Water supply in the affected catchment areas will remain disrupted for eight hours beginning 10 am on July 6.

The localities expected to be affected by the maintenance include Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, CWG Village, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Batla House, Siddharth Enclave, Bharti Nagar, SPA Hostel, Rabindra Nagar and others.

In view of the planned maintenance, the Jal Board has advised residents to store adequate water and use it judiciously to meet their essential requirements.

Water supply through tankers will be deployed on request in affected areas during the maintenance period. Residents can contact their local DJB offices or tanker control rooms if emergency water supply is required.