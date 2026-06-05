Passenger Holds Metal Trunk Out Of Moving Train Window, Railways Reacts

A video showing a giant metal trunk hanging outside the window of a moving train coach has gone viral on social media, prompting a response from Indian Railways. The clip, shared by an X account, shows a metal trunk partially protruding from the windows of a moving train coach. Two passengers can be seen holding the trunk from inside the compartment while a significant portion of it remains outside the train.

Sharing the video, the social media user questioned how the passenger had carried such a large box from the bus station and expressed concern that it could eventually hit a pole or another object along the route.

Watch Video Here:

Indian Railways Responds

Responding to the viral video, Railway Seva requested the user to share the station name, train number and mobile number. It further stated that complaints can also be registered directly on RailMadad for prompt resolution or by dialing 139 for assistance.

Social Media Reaction:

The unusual sight quickly attracted attention online, with several users raising concerns about passenger safety and railway regulations.

One user commented, "Strict action should be taken against them."

Another user noted, "This is dangerous."