Chinese Woman, 63, Gives Birth Via IVF After Losing Only Child To Cancer

A 63-year-old woman from northeastern China has given birth to a baby girl through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) after losing her only child last year, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The woman, who remains unnamed, delivered the baby via caesarean section at a hospital in Songyuan, Jilin province, on March 4. The report mentioned that both the mother and the baby are in good health.

The woman was left devastated when her son, aged 35, passed away due to cancer. "After my son's death, my husband and I found ourselves at a loss for words," the woman said as quoted in the report. "There was a heavy atmosphere in our home."

"Since I became pregnant, we have experienced joy every day. Without this baby, we wouldn't have had the strength to carry on," she added.

Seeking spiritual support, she opted for IVF despite her advanced age and the associated medical risks. She also stated that her family has a longevity gene, as her parents lived past the age of 90.

"So, there's no reason to believe I will not live to 80 years old. Additionally, my nephew has promised to care for my baby after my husband and I are gone," she said. "I feel reassured knowing my baby will have someone to rely on, whether we're here or not."

"I was so overjoyed. Finally, I met my baby. I feel like my son has returned."

As mentioned in the report, health experts have said that her health is even better than that of many younger individuals. And she has been breastfeeding her newborn.

Her decision sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media, with many expressing concerns about the risks of pregnancy at an older age.

"Salute to this brave sister! The baby gives her motivation to live," one user said as quoted. She also faced criticism, as one user wrote, "She is being selfish. When the baby reaches adulthood, her parents will already be in their 80s. The child will be burdened with caring for elderly parents at such a young age."