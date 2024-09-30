"One In A Million": China Woman With Two Uteruses Delivers A Baby From Each

A woman in northwest China has made international headlines after giving birth to twins from two separate uteruses, a rare medical phenomenon. The condition known as uterus didelphys affects only 0.3% of women worldwide. What's remarkable is that both uteruses were fully formed, complete with ovaries and oviducts. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman surnamed Li, delivered a boy and girl in early September at Xi'an No 4 Hospital in Shaanxi province when she was eight and a half months pregnant. The babies were born healthy, with the boy weighing 3.3kg and the girl 2.4kg.

Cai Ying, a senior obstetrician at the hospital, described Li's pregnancy as a "one in a million" event. "Being pregnant in each of the two uteruses through natural conception is very rare. We have only heard of a couple of such cases from both China and abroad," Cai told SCMP.

Li, whose age remains undisclosed, experienced a miscarriage at 27 weeks in a previous pregnancy due to unknown factors. When she became pregnant again in January, doctors at Xi'an No 4 Hospital developed a specialised plan to ensure her safety.

To minimize risks, Li underwent a caesarean section. Fortunately, she and her newborn twins – a boy and a girl – were discharged from the hospital just four days after birth.

According to China state broadcaster CCTV, a similar case occurred in December last year in the US state of Alabama. A woman gave birth to twin girls, each developing in a separate uterus. Notably, this mother had previously given birth to three children, but those pregnancies involved only one of her two uteruses.

The Double Uterus Condition: