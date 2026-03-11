All About Donald Trump's Obsession With Gifting $145 Florsheim Shoes To Friends, Advisers

US President Donald Trump is "obsessed" with gifting his favourite shoes, the Florsheim Cap Toe Oxfords, to friends, advisers and high-profile figures, The Wall Street Journal reported. As the report went viral, online users began asking about these shoes and why the President likes them so much. Well, it is reported that Trump's fondness for the American-made Florsheim shoes began in late 2025, when he sought comfortable footwear for his demanding schedule. He has since made it a habit to gift these shoes to those around him, often asking or guessing their size. He sometimes attaches personal notes.

Shoes have been popular for pairing comfort and style for more than a century. They are affordable too, with many costing $145. His obsession can also be linked with his passion for promoting American brands. The White House said that he pays for the shoes.

"All the boys have them," a female White House official reportedly told the media outlet. "It's hysterical because everybody's afraid not to wear them," Another joked.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are among other top officials who have received the shoes.

The tradition of gifting these shoes has become so routine that aides joke about the unspoken expectation to wear the shoes when Trump is around.

While some recipients have reportedly felt obligated to wear the shoes, others have seen it as a gesture of appreciation. The shoes have also sparked interest in Florsheim, the brand founded in 1892.

However, Thomas Florsheim Jr., the CEO of Florsheim's parent company, hasn't commented on Trump's preference yet.

When Trump called Vance's shoes "s**tty"

Vance once told a funny Oval Office story, revealing how the President pointed out his shoes, and called them "s**itty. President Trump glanced over the Resolute Desk at Vance and Rubio and said, "You guys have s**tty shoes."

"Today I'm in the Oval Office with the President and Marco Rubio, and we're talking about something really important. The President kind of holds up his hand and says, 'no, no, no, hold on a second. There's something much more important. Shoes,'" Vance said.

"He peers over the resolute desk and he says, Marco, JD, you guys have s**tty shoes."

"He goes out and grabs a catalog. And he actually runs us through this incredible shoe catalog. The President is gifting us with four pairs of shoes."