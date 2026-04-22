CBSE 12th Result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 soon, with over 18 lakh students awaiting their scores. While no official date has been confirmed yet, reports suggest the results may be declared around April 30, earlier than usual. Traditionally, CBSE releases results in mid-May, but a faster evaluation process this year could shift timelines forward. Students who appeared for exams held between February 17 and April 10 are advised to stay alert for updates.
Once released, results will be available on official websites and digital platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG, ensuring seamless access even during peak traffic.
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10. Following the exams, the board has been engaged in the evaluation and result compilation process.
CBSE will provide digital academic documents, including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable), through its digital repository "Parinam Manjusha" immediately after the declaration of results.
Track Here All The Latest Updates On CBSE 12th Result 2026
CBSE Class 12th Board Results Live: What details are required to check the result online?
Students must enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID exactly as mentioned on their admit cards to access results.
CBSE Class 12th Board Results Live: How can students download their CBSE Class 12 scorecards?
Students need to visit the official result portal, enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID, and download or print the scorecard.
CBSE Class 12th Board Results Live: What was the pass percentage in previous CBSE Class 12 results?
Take a look at the pass percentages in the last six years.
Year Class 12
2025 88.39%
2024 87.98%
2023 87.33%
2022 92.71%
2021 99.37%
2020 88.78%
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: What are the past result declaration trends for CBSE Class 12?
In the last three years, results were announced on May 12 or May 13, indicating a mid-May trend that may shift earlier this year.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When were the CBSE Class 12 exams conducted in 2026?
The examinations were held from February 17 to April 10, after which the board initiated evaluation and result compilation processes.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How many students appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams 2026?
Approximately 18.5 lakh students appeared this year, including about 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls, making it one of the largest cohorts in recent years.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Where can students check CBSE Class 12 results?
Students can check results on official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, along with alternative platforms including DigiLocker, UMANG, and results.nic.in.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 be declared?
CBSE is expected to release the Class 12 results by the end of April, possibly around April 30. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet, and students should track updates regularly.