CBSE 12th Result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 soon, with over 18 lakh students awaiting their scores. While no official date has been confirmed yet, reports suggest the results may be declared around April 30, earlier than usual. Traditionally, CBSE releases results in mid-May, but a faster evaluation process this year could shift timelines forward. Students who appeared for exams held between February 17 and April 10 are advised to stay alert for updates.

Once released, results will be available on official websites and digital platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG, ensuring seamless access even during peak traffic.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10. Following the exams, the board has been engaged in the evaluation and result compilation process.

CBSE will provide digital academic documents, including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable), through its digital repository "Parinam Manjusha" immediately after the declaration of results.

Track Here All The Latest Updates On CBSE 12th Result 2026