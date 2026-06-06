Mamata Banerjee Clips <i>Bhaipo's</I> Wings In Reshuffle Amid Revolt In Party

Mamata Banerjee is finally setting her house in order. Battling unprecedented rebellion and challenge to her authority, the Trinamool Congress supremo has gone for a 306-degree overhaul of the party organisation.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was the de facto boss of the party, has seen his wings clipped. "Bhaipo" Banerjee, whose word reigned supreme and was the main reason for resentment among the rank and file, will now work with two more national general secretaries. MPs Derek O Brien and Dola Sen will "assist" Abhishek Banerjee going forward. The message is clear: Abhishek Banerjee is now not beyond questioning.

The current rebellion in Trinamool is seen as more of a revolt against Abhishek Banerjee than Mamata Banerjee per se. At a meeting soon after the Assembly election loss, Mamata Banerjee reportedly asked leaders to applaud her nephew's role in elections. The move, sources said, angered many as they saw Abhishek Banerjee's style of functioning as the main reason for party's unpopularity. That was the first trigger. From that point on, cracks began to appear in the Trinamool legislative party. At another meeting held at Kalighat on May 19, "rebel" leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha openly voiced their dissent for the first time.

Read | Fear, Anxiety And 'Missing' Leadership: Inside The Trinamool Mutiny

The dissent has transformed into a full-blown mutiny and that has prompted Mamata Banerjee to go for a course correction by rejigging the party organisation.

In other major appointments, Senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has been elevated as the new state president, signaling a generational and organisational reset. Subrata Bakshi continues as vice-president in National Working Committee.

New faces have been brought in all the party wings. Sajda Ahmed, Mamata Thakur, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Swati Khandekar have been appointed vice presidents of West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Congress. MP Saayoni Ghosh will continue to head the Trinamool's youth wing.

Mamata Banerjee has allocated responsibilities to her loyalists and old timers, who are still sticking with 'didi' amid fierce revolt in the party.

Read | Ritabrata Banerjee, The Turncoat Who Turned Against Mamata Banerjee

On Friday, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh snapped at the "rebels" saying that they are breaking away under "administrative pressure".

"It has barely been a month. Even the election ink on their (rebels) fingers has not faded, and BJP has not even allocated portfolios to its ministers, and they are doing this," he said. "They won because of Mamata Banerjee's name. Their actions speak volumes about their character. But the party workers are still with us".