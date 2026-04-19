US-Iran War, Ceasefire, Peace Talks Updates: Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that recent talks with the US had made progress but gaps remained over nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump cited "very good conversations" with Tehran despite warning against "blackmail" over the key shipping channel.

The remarks came days before a fragile ceasefire in the US-Israeli war against Iran is set to expire.

The war, now in its eighth week, has killed thousands and sent oil prices surging because of the closure of the strait, which before the war carried one-fifth of the world's oil shipments.

Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran War, Ceasefire, Peace Talks: