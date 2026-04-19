US-Iran War, Ceasefire, Peace Talks Updates: Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that recent talks with the US had made progress but gaps remained over nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump cited "very good conversations" with Tehran despite warning against "blackmail" over the key shipping channel.
The remarks came days before a fragile ceasefire in the US-Israeli war against Iran is set to expire.
The war, now in its eighth week, has killed thousands and sent oil prices surging because of the closure of the strait, which before the war carried one-fifth of the world's oil shipments.
Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran War, Ceasefire, Peace Talks:
Iran-US War Updates: 2 Indian-Flagged Vessels Attacked By Iran In Hormuz
Two Indian-flagged vessels were fired at by Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, with sources telling NDTV that no one was injured and the vessels were not damaged.
The two ships -- Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald -- came under direct attack, sources said.
They had to turn back after the incident northeast of Oman in the shipping lane.
One of the two vessels is a very large crude carrier (VLCC), a classification given to tankers that are massive in size and designed for long-haul crude transport.
Following the incident, New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador and "conveyed India's deep concern".
US-Iran War Latest News: Trump Says "Very Good Conversations" Going On
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that "very good conversations" were going on with Iran but warned Tehran against trying to "blackmail" the United States.
Speaking to reporters at a White House event, he accused Iran of getting "a little cute" with its recent moves, referring to Tehran reimposing restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, which usually carries a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.
"We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again -- you know, as they've been doing for years -- and they can't blackmail us," Trump said.
He said there would be "some information" about Iran later in the day, adding: "We're taking a tough stand."
He had earlier threatened "to start dropping bombs again" unless Iran reached a long-term deal before the ceasefire expires on Wednesday.
Iran-US War Latest News: Uncertainty Hangs Over Hormuz
Iran has reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.
Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the strait.
"We Are Far From Final Discussion": Iran Days Before Ceasefire With US Ends
Iran has said that there has been "progress" in peace talks with the United States, but a final deal remained "far" off, with the two-week ceasefire set to end on Wednesday.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said in a televised address on Saturday that "there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain."
"We are still far from the final discussion," said Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation during the first round of talks in Pakistan last Saturday.
He also said that Iran had been "victorious in the field" during weeks of war and had only agreed to a temporary truce with Washington because its demands had been met.
"If we accepted the ceasefire, it was because they accepted our demands," he said, referring to the United States.
Ghalibaf said the US had not achieved its goals and Iran controlled the strategic Strait of Hormuz maritime transit route.