"China's Client": Former US NSA Questions Pak's Role In Iran Talks

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) H.R. McMaster has cast doubt on Pakistan's role in Iran-related diplomacy, describing it as a “client” of China and warning of “ulterior motives” in its mediation efforts.

“I think what you have to do is consider Pakistan as certainly a client of the Chinese Communist Party,” McMaster told IANS in an exclusive interview when asked about the role of Pakistan in mediating between the US and Iran.

The second round of talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad was called off by President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

McMaster, in response to a question, argued that Beijing has a vested interest in preserving the current Iranian regime. “The Chinese Communist Party… is desperate to keep the Islamic Republic… in power in Iran,” said McMaster, who served as the national security advisor to President Trump in his first term.

Given that context, McMaster suggested Pakistan's offer to broker talks may not be neutral. “There is probably an ulterior motive here in offering their good offices to broker these talks,” he said.

Drawing on his experience, McMaster delivered a blunt assessment of Pakistan's security establishment.

“My experience with the Pakistani army has been one of great disappointment,” he said.

He accused Pakistan of pursuing a dual-track approach in security cooperation. “Pakistan often offers to be your friend and to assist… in counter-terrorism efforts… while at the same time… they're supporting your enemies,” he said.

Referring to long-standing concerns raised by India, he added that such behaviour is not new. “They've been using terrorist organisations as an arm of their foreign policy since the late 1940s,” he said.

McMaster linked Pakistan's positioning to wider geopolitical competition, especially China's role in the Middle East. According to him, Beijing's economic engagement with Iran -- including large-scale oil purchases -- provides the Iranian regime with financial resources.

“They buy 90 per cent of Iran's oil to feed the Iranian regime's ATM,” he said, adding that such support enables Tehran to sustain its regional activities.

McMaster argued that these dynamics make it difficult to view Pakistan's diplomatic role in isolation from China's strategic interests.

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