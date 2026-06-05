"Be Realistic": Iran Dismisses Idea Of Trump Meeting Mojtaba Khamenei

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the idea of his country's supreme leader meeting Donald Trump, after the US president floated the prospect.

On Wednesday, Trump told the New York Post: "Yeah, I'd like to meet him," when he was asked about a possible encounter, adding that "we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out".

Iran's top diplomat however played down the chances in an interview with Lebanese media aired on Thursday night, suggesting it was not realistic.

"I saw a report which apparently said that he (Trump) had stated that he was ready for a meeting or that he wanted to hold a meeting," Araghchi told Al Mayadeen television channel.

"I think we should be realistic and think and live in the real world," he said.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran's supreme leader in March after the death of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Araghchi said in the interview that during the attacks that killed Ali Khamenei he had been inside the leader's office where he died, but in another wing of the building and so was unharmed.

The attacks prompted Iran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US allies in the Gulf region.

Araghchi also said the new supreme leader has a "completely close and effective presence in the country's affairs and has full control".

He said Mojtaba Khamenei's absence from public view since his appointment was "due to security considerations" surrounding the war, which has been paused since April 8 by a fragile ceasefire.

Mediated and direct talks between Iran and the United States have so far failed to produce a permanent end to the conflict.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)