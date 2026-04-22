"Ploy To Buy Time For Surprise Attack": Iran On Trump's Ceasefire Extension

Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has mocked US President Donald Trump's ceasefire extension, saying it means "nothing" and the "losing side cannot dictate terms".

According to Mohammadi, the continuation of the "siege" is "no different than bombardment".

"Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come," the top Iranian leader wrote in a post on X.

تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ هیچ معنایی ندارد. طرف بازنده نمی تواند شرایط تعیین کند. تداوم محاصره تفاوتی با بمباران ندارد و باید به آن پاسخ نظامی داد. ضمن اینکه تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ قطعا به معنای خرید زمان به منظور ضربه غافلگیرانه است. زمان ابتکار عمل ایران است. — Mahdi Mohammadi (@mmohammadii61) April 21, 2026

Trump earlier today extended the ceasefire indefinitely with Iran to allow more time for peace talks - crediting a request from mediator Pakistan and stressing the need to give Iran's "fractured" leadership time to form a proposal. Trump, however, said that the US blockade of Iran's ports in the Strait of Hormuz would continue.

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"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's Big Credit To Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif For Iran Ceasefire. How Pakistan Gains From It

He added, "I have directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted."

In another post, Trump said Iran is "collapsing financially".

"They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!" he said.

Reports had claimed that the second round of talks between the US and Iran would be held today in Islamabad, but its fate now hangs in the balance. A White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Pakistan for talks today as previously planned, pending the submission of an Iranian proposal.