"Just Courier Service": Ex-Army Chief On Pakistan's Role In US-Iran Talks

Former Indian Army chief, General (Retired) MM Naravane, on Saturday said that Pakistan is hardly an interlocutor and is merely acting as a "courier service" amid its attempts to position itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran.

His remarks come at a time when Pakistan has been trying continuously to project itself as a mediator in the US-Iran war and had facilitated interactions between the two countries a few months ago.

Speaking to reporters, Gen (Retd) Naravane said, "There is no question of anybody being overlooked or not overlooked. And Pakistan is hardly an interlocutor; they are just a courier service."

Commenting on the Iran-US conflict and its potential impact on global trade and security, Gen Naravane said that national security and economic security are closely interconnected.

"National security has always been linked to economic security. In fact, it is the economy that drives everything else. Therefore, our effort has always been to be self-sufficient and self-reliant, of course within the context of global trade. It is not possible to completely isolate ourselves from the shocks that occur across the world. However, our efforts are focussed on diversifying sources and supply chains and giving importance to our domestic production so that we are prepared for any future shocks," he said.

Highlighting the need for adaptability in a rapidly changing world, the former Army chief noted that geopolitical uncertainties are not a new phenomenon.

"The global situation has always been in a state of flux. It is not something that has happened only today. In the past as well, situations at the global level have always been dynamic. Therefore, the need of the hour is to adapt to these changes. While adapting, we must always keep our national interests in mind and consider what is good for the country and its people. If that remains our guiding principle, then all decisions taken will serve the long-term interests of the nation," he said.

On the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces, he described it as a continuous process.

"Military modernisation is an ongoing process; it never ends. This is part of the continuous modernisation efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The focus will be on acquiring indigenous equipment as much as possible," he said.

Responding to questions about India-Bangladesh relations, Gen Naravane expressed confidence that bilateral ties are improving despite periodic challenges.

"Relations between countries always experience ups and downs. A downturn should not necessarily be viewed negatively. After a low phase, there is often an upward movement again. I believe the trajectory of relations between India and Bangladesh is once again moving upward," he said.

Addressing the issue of border fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, Gen Naravane said the project has been underway for more than a decade.

"There is nothing new about it. Border fencing with Bangladesh has been an ongoing effort for over a decade. It is a particularly challenging border to fence because of the riverine nature of the terrain. The work has continued for a long time, and the stretches that remained, especially between West Bengal and Bangladesh, are now being covered so that the entire border can eventually be fenced," he said.

On the growing role of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare, Gen Naravane said recent conflicts have demonstrated their strategic importance.

"Not just quadcopters, but all kinds of UAVs have played a major role in the wars we have witnessed in recent years, from Ukraine to the present conflict involving Iran and the US. Learning from these experiences, the Indian Armed Forces have significantly increased their focus on procuring drones for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. In this area, indigenous companies and MSMEs have a major role to play in producing drones in large numbers," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)